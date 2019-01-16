Police: 4 wanted for stealing nearly $6K in cigarettes

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police released surveillance images Wednesday of three men and a woman they are working to identify in the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of cigarettes.
Police say the four entered the Circle K at 588 East Bay Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, and were involved in the theft of at least 50 cartons of cigarettes worth $3,200.
Then at about 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, the Sunoco at 737 Folly Road reported the theft of 41 cartons of cigarettes, valued at $2,600, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.
They are reportedly driving a red colored Kia Soul and a silver colored Pontiac G6 or Chevrolet Cobalt, Francis said.
Anyone who recognizes any of the people pictured should call Investigator Galka at 843-720-3916 or email him at galkam@charleston-sc.gov, or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
Police say they are working with the Isle of Palms Police Department and other Lowcountry police agencies in the investigation.
