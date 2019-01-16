Rep. Cunningham asks for his paycheck to be withheld during shutdown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - First district Rep. Joe Cunningham is scheduled to get paid for the first time as a member of the House of Representatives on Feb. 1.
Instead, he’s asking the house administrator to withhold his paycheck during the government shutdown.
“I believe it is unacceptable for members of congress to be paid when we have not done our jobs,” Cunningham wrote in a Facebook post. “So I’ve asked the house administrator to withhold my paycheck.”
Cunningham made headlines late last week when he tried to bring beer onto the house floor. He also announced plans to introduce his first piece of legislation concerning seismic testing and offshore drilling.
Wednesday marked day 26 of the shutdown.
