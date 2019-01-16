Report: Car that crashed in Mt. Pleasant was stolen from Georgetown pizza delivery driver

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Police have charged two people after a stolen car out of Georgetown crashed into a power pole in Mt. Pleasant early Wednesday morning that sparked a two-hour search for suspects and closed Hwy 17 north.
Both people are facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle but have not been named yet.
Officers arrived at the scene around 5:15 a.m. on Hwy 17 near Stockade Lane to find the car empty after it crashed. The car came back stolen and they used K-9s to look for the people.
Photos showed a pole on the ground with glass scattered on Highway 17. A white four-door car was also off the road before it was towed away.
It’s unknown at this time whether anyone was injured. Multiple patrol cars are on scene along with a firetruck diverted traffic in the area of Highway 17 North before it was reopened around 7:30 a.m.
The car that was used was stolen out of Georgetown County on Tuesday, according to an incident report. Just after 12 a.m., a woman told deputies she was delivering pizza in the 1500 block of Winyah Street when she was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway. She told deputies on scene that four people were standing together in the driveway, and when she went to deliver the pizza to them, one pulled out a gun and demanded money as well as her cell phone, the report stated.
When the woman refused, two people got into her car and drove away.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.