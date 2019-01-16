Report: Car that crashed in Mt. Pleasant was stolen from Georgetown pizza delivery driver

The car that was used was stolen out of Georgetown County on Tuesday, according to an incident report. Just after 12 a.m., a woman told deputies she was delivering pizza in the 1500 block of Winyah Street when she was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway. She told deputies on scene that four people were standing together in the driveway, and when she went to deliver the pizza to them, one pulled out a gun and demanded money as well as her cell phone, the report stated.