Report: Orangeburg woman missing, considered endangered

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS/TIMES AND DEMOCRAT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 21-year-old woman.
The Orangeburg Times and Democrat is reporting Breonna Fogle has not been seen by her family since 6 p.m. Saturday and is considered endangered, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Fogle was last seen wearing black and pink Nike flip-flops, distressed blue jeans with holes, a mint green polo collared shirt, and a purple hair bonnet.
Her mother said Fogle suffers from autism, epilepsy and insomnia. She requires daily medication.
Fogle did not have her medication with her when she left the residence.
If you have any information about Fogle’s whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
