School leaders vote to call in outside counsel for investigation into HHI High School’s principal

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School Board voted to call in outside counsel to help with their investigation into the employment of Hilton Head Island High School Principal, Amanda O’Nan.
The investigation was relaunched after a former Beaufort County sheriff’s deputy admitted to having sex with the principal at the school while on the job.
The full 30-minute public comment period before the meeting starts was filled with countless parents and students calling for the school board to reinstate O’Nan until these allegations are proven.
“Enough with the he said, she said. Her word was strong enough for this board to believe a few years ago.”
Dozens of parents and students dressed in Seahawks blue were present to defend O’Nan at the first school board meeting since the district relaunched the investigation and put the principal on administrative leave.
“To degrade a reputation that Mrs. O’Nan has built for years based on allegations that have not been proven are unfair and unjust.”
“The hiring of Amanda as principal took our high school, among the lowest in the state, to the highest in our area."
Students held a rally last week and have gathered 2,000 signatures for a petition.
“It’s terrific to see the passion about their school and about this issue, too, especially the kids. They’ve been very articulate, but public opinion is not going to drive or change the personnel review that we are doing right now,” said Jim Foster, Beaufort County School District.
In addition to the district’s review, the superintendent is requesting a state-level review from the South Carolina Department of Education.
“The district’s general counsel used to work at the state’s Department of Education before she came here, so we’ve decided to get outside counsel to assist us to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.”
The district’s investigation with outside counsel will focus on O’Nan’s employment. The state investigation will decide if her certification to teach in South Carolina is withdrawn or suspended. Despite no timeline on this investigation given, parents with Hilton Head Island want answers.
“I’m here to request that the Board of Education come to Hilton Head and address their families with the why, what, where, and how you plan to rectify this situation.”
The school system has not given any timeline for when they’ll wrap up their investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.