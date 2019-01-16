Walterboro Police searching for suspect identified in Orangeburg shoplifting

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - A man who Orangeburg deputies identified as a suspect in a shoplifting case is also wanted on a similar charge in Walterboro, police say.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said deputies issued warrants for criminal conspiracy and shoplifting for Craven and Jennifer Schwartz Parker, 36, of Ladson in connection with that case.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the couple entered the Walmart on North Road on Dec. 26 at approximately 11:30 p.m. and were recorded on surveillance cameras forcing open a jewelry display.
Craven was seen placing items in Scwartz’s purse, Ravenell said.
Walterboro Police Sgt. Amye Stivender confirmed Wednesday that her agency is also looking for Craven in connection with two separate shoplifting incidents in the Walterboro area.
They posted a surveillance photos on their Facebook page on Jan. 4 of a man and woman entering a store and asked for the public’s help to identify the pair.
Police now say Craven is the same man they are looking for.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550, the Walterboro Police Department at 843-782-1034 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
