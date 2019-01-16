Wellness expo puts health front and center before April bridge run

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston Health and Wellness expo, which ends Wednesday, provides Lowcountry residents a chance to kick off their year on a healthy footing and start thinking about the Cooper River Bridge Run in April.
The run as well as MUSC and the city of Charleston put on the free event at the Gaillard Center which will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“The City of Charleston is thrilled to bring the third annual Health & Wellness Expo to the community," Wellness coordinator for the city of Charleston Paul Wieters said. “With nearly 100 vendors providing hands-on demonstrations, screenings and other educational services, this event can truly help those looking to take control of their health in 2019. Prioritizing and promoting wellness is just one of many goals and this event is one small way for us to support that.”
Representatives from MUSC and other facilities will be on site with free programs and health services from cooking lessons and dieting demonstrations to excercise guidance and massages.
There are also health screenings for body mass index, glucose, blood pressure, bone density and hearing among others.
“With the start of another year comes a new focus and dedication to personal health and disease prevention," Cooper River Bridge Run Race Director Julian Smith said. "The Health and Wellness Expo is the perfect resource to help educate attendees on how to achieve the highest quality of life. We’re looking forward to another great expo this year and hope to see you there.”
