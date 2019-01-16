12-year-old detained after police attempt to stop stolen car in Cayce

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety is warning residents in the area to be on alert for signs of car break-ins after an incident involving a 12-year-old late Tuesday.
Police says they were called to look into suspicious activity on Haynes Lane on Tuesday when they spotted a vehicle with a number of people inside. When police tried to stop the vehicle, all of the people inside the vehicle ran in multiple directions, but a 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody.
The investigation also revealed that the car involved was recently stolen from a Cayce resident.
“We have reason to believe that these subjects and the vehicle were involved in an undetermined number of incidents involving the theft of property from vehicles in the Cayce area, as well as other areas of the Midlands,” the Cayce Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post. “Some property that is believed to have been stolen has been recovered by officers.”
Cayce DPS is asking all residents, especially those in the Edenwood, Broad Acres, and Frink Street areas to check their vehicles for signs of entry and theft. The suspects in these crimes are targeted unsecured and unlocked vehicles.
“If anyone believes that their vehicle was entered last night, please notify the Cayce Department of Public Safety as soon as possible so a report can be completed,” Cayce DPS said. “Due to the possible presence of physical evidence on or within any vehicle that was entered, we are also asking that residents use care when checking their vehicles so any evidence left behind will not be disturbed or destroyed. If anyone observed any suspicious persons or vehicles last night, please also let us know as it may be helpful in our continued investigation.”
The non-emergency contact for Cayce DPS dispatch is (803)-794-0456.
