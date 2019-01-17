Additional victims allege sex abuse by former CCSD employee

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A total of six alleged victims have now come forward claiming they suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a former Charleston County School District employee, according to a Charleston attorney representing four of the six.
Marvin Gethers is accused of molesting those six children after he was already under investigation for child pornography he was accused of accessing on a district-issued laptop.
Of those six victims, one has already settled a lawsuit against the district for $300,000. The family of at least one other alleged victim filed a lawsuit on Jan. 2 claiming Gethers abused the boy when he was between 7 and 8 years old while the boy attended Dunston Elementary School where Gethers worked.
On the day the suit was filed, Charleston attorney Mark Peper, who is representing the alleged victim, said he firmly believed there are "multiple victims."
"I hope there aren’t any others, but I feel certain there are,” he said.
Peper confirmed he now represents three other alleged victims. The second person to allege abuse is currently going through a settlement process with the district, Peper said.
The word about the latest accusations came on the same day Live 5 News obtained a copy of a confidential report prepared by an attorney the district hired to investigate its handling of the Gethers case.
That report detailed the discovery by a district IT employee of a browser history on Gethers' laptop that pointed to sites that contained pornography and Gethers' return to work at Dunston before a North Charleston forensic exam of the laptop was complete.
The victims alleged that they were abused after Gethers returned to work.
After a police forensic exam that took nearly two years to complete, Gethers was arrested after police said they found child porn on the computer. He was then fired from his position after he was arrested.
The report was ordered by current district leaders who were not with the district at the time. The report also states that updates to district policy since the Gethers case that would call for the immediate termination of any employee found to have accessed porn on a district-issued device were not in place at the time the alleged abuse occurred.
Gethers maintained his innocence and died in 2017 before he could be tried.
