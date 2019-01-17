Berkeley County posts sneak peek at Cypress Gardens before re-opening

The wait is nearly over! In about twelve short weeks, the beautiful Cypress Gardens will be open again. We know how much our friends miss the park, so we decided to give you a sneak peek! As you can see by the video, our crews are working hard to ensure the park is ready for the Grand Re-Opening. Stay tuned throughout the next twelve weeks for more videos and photos. SAVE THE DATE! We can’t wait to see you all on Saturday, April 13.