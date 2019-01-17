Berkeley County posts sneak peek at Cypress Gardens before re-opening

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - Crews at Cypress Gardens are preparing for the park's grand reopening celebration in April, more than three years after damage from historic flooding.
Earlier this month, Berkeley County leaders announced April 13 as the reopening date.
A video posted to the Berkeley County Facebook page shows the work involving the site’s parking lot expansion, the boat dock, walking path and grounds.
The county immediately closed the park in 2015 after what was then called 100-year-rains caused damage across the Lowcountry. Since then, funding, timing and weather have all impacted the work to get the park reopened, county spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer said.
Repairs and improvements to the park include work on the boat dock, walkways, bridges, parking lot, ticket booth, visitors’ center, front lawn and more, she said. Berkeley County has done a majority of the work in-house with help from departments including, Facility and Grounds, Water and Sanitation, Roads and Bridges Departments and others.
