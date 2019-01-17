Concern mounts as few people register for REAL IDs in SC

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles are worried that not enough people have registered to receive a REAL ID.
New numbers from SCDMV released on Thursday show only about 13 percent of all driver’s license and ID card holders in South Carolina have a REAL ID.
South Carolina residents will need a REAL ID after Sept. 30, 2020, to fly or to enter a federal building.
A spokesperson from SCDMV said they have issued about 560,000 REAL IDs since the new form of identification became available on Feb. 20, 2018.
“There are more than 4.4 million driver’s license and identification card holders in South Carolina,” SCDMV spokesperson Lauren Phillips said. “So when you think about 564,093 having a REAL ID, it’s not a huge percent.”
SCDMV officials are warning South Carolina residents that if more people continue to wait to get a REAL ID, lines at local DMV offices could be several hours long.
“I figured a lot of South Carolinians would wait until the last minute," REAL ID owner Terrence Smith said. "And I do travel domestically a lot, and you have to have a REAL ID starting next year to fly domestically, or you have to have your passport.”
There is also concern from the department that people will be turned away from taking a flight or entering a facility during an emergency.
“Emergencies pop up,” Smith said. “You know, unfortunately there’s deaths in the family, or if you just want to take a last-minute vacation. I’d get my REAL ID.”
Several people have complained that getting a REAL ID is too complicated and requires too many documents. But DMV officials said signs in their locations and information on their website simplify the process.
“It is a lot of documents,” Ladson DMV Branch Manager Melissa Bryant said. “But if you prepare yourself and go online to our web address, which is the scdmvonline.com, to get everything you need, you’ll be prepared for your visit.”
You can get a REAL ID at any DMV location or online at scdmvonline.com.
The new cards cost $25 and are designated with a gold star in the top right corner.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.