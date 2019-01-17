Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting dog in the road in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed after hitting a dog in the road in Berkeley County Wednesday night.
Berkeley County coroner George Oliver identified the victim as 18-year-old Dustin Lee Nolasco of Jamestown.
It happened on Greentown Road around 6:30 p.m. between St. Stephen and Bonneau when Highway Patrol officials say Nolasco was driving his motorcycle eastbound when the dog was hit.
Nolasco was ejected and died at the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
