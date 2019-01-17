Crews removing litter from Hwy 78 in Dorchester Co. Thursday

ST. GEORGE, SC (WCSC) - Crews will be removing litter from Highway 78 for most of the day Friday.
Trustees from MacDougall Correctional Facility will be in the area between Jedburg Road and Hwy 27 picking up trash while the Dorchester County community services and solid waste departments will work between Main Street in Summerville and Jedburg Road.
The cleanup will end around 3:30 p.m.
Drivers in the area are asked to use caution and be aware of equipment as well as traffic signals.
The county says one of their biggest issues is litter from unsecured loads. The fine if you’re caught is over 1,000 dollars. In 2018, 12 citations and 57 warnings were written. In 2019, five citations have been written to date.
Residents are asked to report uncovered loads and/or illegal dumping in unincorporated Dorchester to the Dorchester County Litter Control Office at (843) 563-0072.
