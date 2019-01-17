Dead baby found in trash at Arizona Amazon facility

PHOENIX, AZ (KNXV/CNN) - Police in Phoenix responded to a call of a dead baby at an Amazon distribution facility Wednesday night.
The newborn was found in a trash can in a women's bathroom at the facility.
First responders say the infant could not be revived.
An Amazon spokesperson says the company is working with police on the investigation.
Arizona’s Safe Haven Law, allows the safe hand-off of babies up to three days old
"You can leave your baby, up to 3 days old, with an on duty staff member at any hospital, emergency medical service provider, fire station or with any licensed private child welfare agency, licensed adoption agency or any church in Arizona,” the Safe Haven website states.
Copyright 2019 KNXV via CNN. All rights reserved.