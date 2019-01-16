Deputies in Orangeburg arrest 5 on drug, weapons charges

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Four men and a woman have been arrested after deputies went looking for one attempted murder suspect.
Deputies arrived at Roosevelt Gardens just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to serve 39-year-old Kawand Sykes with the warrant after he was accused of shooting and injuring a man at Roosevelt Gardens back in October 2018.
When deputies entered the apartment, 23-year-old Marquise Berry pulled out a loaded handgun from his pocket while others in the apartment were within reach of an AR-15 rifle. The rifle, according to officials, were loaded with two magazines taped together for quicker reload. Berry was taken to the floor. Another man ran out of the back door of the apartment after trying to slam the door on deputies.
Deputies found illegal narcotics in plain sight on a kitchen table in the apartment. After getting a search warrant to search the place, officials found more than 518 grams of marijuana, seven grams of methamphetamine, two grams of “Molly,” an undisclosed amount of cash, one fully-loaded AR-15 with two magazines, a .40 caliber handgun, a 9mm handgun, two digital scales, a pair of brass knuckles, and a side knife.
Sykes has been charged with attempted murder, possession with intent to distribute “Molly,” possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and pssession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Berry and 22-year-old Trey Gadson were each charged with possession with intent to distrubute “Molly,” possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Nicole Jefferson, 35, was charged with possession with intent to distribute “Molly,” possession of cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
“This was a perfect example of how dangerous this job can be,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These guys go to the house early Tuesday for one individual and find several individuals inside with weapons, including a loaded AR-15.”
All five were denied bond.
