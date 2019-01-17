Former CofC basketball player who had scholarship pulled settles with school for $300K

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A former College of Charleston basketball player who filed a lawsuit when she had her scholarship revoked after she quit the team because of health issues has settled with the school for $300,000.
Zoe Wallis played basketball for the Cougars during the 2014-15 season. In the lawsuit filed in 2016, she claimed she was a victim of gross negligence by head coach Candice Jackson and her staff.
The suit centered around an incident in August of 2014 in which Wallis said she suffered serious organ damage including damage to her liver and kidneys.
The team was required to do a 5-mile run across the Ravenel Bridge but Wallis suffered extreme heat stroke and fell unconscious, lawyers state.
According to the suit, despite the fact that Wallis collapsed during the run and told the coaches that she needed to stop, court documents state Jackson yelled that Wallis was weak and she should crawl to the finish line.
When she didn't respond, Jackson had other players carry Wallis over the finish line, the lawsuit states.
She was later taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with severe metabolic acidosis, acute renal failure, and electrolyte abnormalities. She was admitted into intensive care and kept in the hospital for two days.
After playing in 19 games during her Freshman season in which she averaged 4.5 minutes per game, 0.8 points per game and 0.5 rebounds per game, Wallis withdrew from the team due to the mental and physical effects of the incident from August 2014 according to the complaint. A month later, she was informed by the school that her scholarship was not being renewed which is an NCAA violation, lawyers state.
