Free giveaways to Lowcountry federal workers during shutdown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -With the government shut down being the longest in American history, Lowcountry businesses are giving away free items to federal workers in the area.
The Terrace Theater on James Island is offering free movies to furloughed workers Monday through Thursday for any film screening starting before 5 p.m. Federal workers will have to present a federal government ID at the theater.
The Hunley Project is providing free admission for public tours to any federal government employee. The free tickets will be available on Jan. 19. through Jan. 20. Federal employees will have to present a current government ID.
El Jefe Texican Cantina on the 400 block of King Street will be giving away free meals to federal employees. Roy Neal, the restaurant owner is asking federal employees to wear their work uniform or present their federal government ID. Customers can also drop off non-perishable items and then get 20 percent off on their meal. This will go on until the shutdown is over.
The Charleston Animal Society is opening its pet food bank to families of federal workers. The animal society is located in the 2400 block of Remount Road in North Charleston. It is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. The animal protection organization says they will continue keep the food bank shelves open to all those impacted by the government shutdown.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.