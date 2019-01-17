Free giveaways to Lowcountry federal workers during shutdown

The Charleston Animal Society is opening its pet food bank to families of federal workers. The animal society is located in the 2400 block of Remount Road in North Charleston. It is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. The animal protection organization says they will continue keep the food bank shelves open to all those impacted by the government shutdown.