James Island movie theater offering free movies to federal workers during shutdown

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - The Terrace Theater on James Island is trying to help federal workers fill the time and take their mind off the government shutdown.
The business is offering free movies to the furloughed workers.
“We understand the significance of escapist entertainment during these times ,” said Terrace owner Paul Brown “ it’s our little gesture to help those whose lives have been impacted by the shutdown.”
The offer is available Monday through Thursday for any film screening starting before 5 p.m. as long as the person presents a federal government ID at the theater. The business will continue the offer as long as the shutdown continues.
