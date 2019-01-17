Lowcountry teachers completed medical training on how to handle a bleeding emergency

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The Summerville Medical Center provided medical emergency training to teachers and staff at a Lowcountry elementary to educate them on ways to handle a bleeding emergency.
More than 75 teachers and staff at Beech Hill Elementary School are now certified to handle a bleeding emergency after taking a federal emergency training course.
Stop the Bleed is a nationwide awareness campaign through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency.
Dorchester School District 2 is the first school district in the Lowcountry to create a program to trained their staff.
Trident Health partnered with local organizations to host more than 100 events to certify more than 1,600 people in the Lowcountry for the federal initiative in 2018.
Summerville Medical spokesperson, Kelly Brown says, "like CPR training, we believe that every person can learn the simple tourniquet and pressure techniques needed to save a life. "
