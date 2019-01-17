Death of man found on N. Charleston front porch ruled a homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has issued a correction concerning the identity of a man found dead on his front porch in North Charleston in late December 2018 and determined his manner of death.
Deputy coroner Shelia Williams initially identified the man as Abimael Orozco Godinez, but later determined that name was an alias. The identity of the man who died has been confirmed as 53-year-old Luis Lopez Bautista.
Officers responded to the 7300 block of Stall Road at the Spivey Mobile Home Park around 6 a.m. on Dec. 31 for an unresponsive man. Godinez was found dead on the porch, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
The investigation is being handled by the police department and the Charleston County coroner’s office.
