Mother burned when sippy cup exploded in her face, she says

BOISE, ID (KBOI/CNN) - An Idaho mother wants a sippy cup designed for children recalled after she says the battery inside it blew up, but the company who makes the cup says the product must not have been used properly.
Mother Dzevada Becirovic says the light-up Nuby no-spill insulated sippy cup was her son’s favorite.
"Kids want stuff that lights up and has pretty colors on it, and you expect them to be safe,” she said.
But Becirovic says in early January, she was pouring milk into the cup, when apparently, the lithium ion battery inside of it exploded.
"It burned a hole all the way through,” Becirovic said. "It's seriously the scariest thing to think about your child getting hurt, and buying something like that… you just don't expect it."
The mother says she had to go to the hospital, where she was treated for chemical exposure in her lungs and to her face.
"If it had been in his hands, I really don't even want to imagine what would have happened. If it choked me up that bad and burned me, it could have taken a limb off of a child that little,” Becirovic said.
Now, Becirovic wants the cup recalled.
But an attorney for Nuby’s parent company, Luv n’ Care, says the company doesn’t believe an explosion could have happened if the cup was being used properly. They want the mother to send them the cup, so they can examine it.
Becirovic insists she didn’t do anything unusual with the cup. In fact, she only hand-washed it. She feels the company isn’t taking the matter seriously and wants to have the cup tested by a third-party.
"It's not about the money; it's not about a lawsuit; it's not about anything other than getting the word out there because Nuby isn't doing their part. It's obviously not a safe product,” she said.
The company says they take safety very seriously, and they have “all hands on deck” to investigate the incident.
