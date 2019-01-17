Multiple people buried after avalanche at Taos ski resort

Multiple people buried after avalanche at Taos ski resort
Multiple people buried after avalanche at Taos ski resort (Source: Morgan Timms, The Taos News)
By Britt Snipes | January 17, 2019 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 5:14 PM

TAOS, NM (KFDA) - Multiple people have been buried after an avalanche took place on Thursday afternoon at Kachina Peak, the highest point at Taos Ski Valley ski resort.

According to The Taos News, an inbounds avalanche took place on January 17, just before noon, burying an unknown number of people.

Taos News photograph Morgan Timms, who was at the scene, said the snow from the avalanche is so deep that the probes, which are as long as 30 feet, would not reach the bottom of the snowpack.

Members of Taos Ski Valley Ski Patrol and first responders have extracted two skiers, who are still alive.

Medics with Taos County Emergency Services, as well as firefighters with Taos Volunteer Fire Department, are currently on standby as the search continues.

The Kachina Peak lift and lift four have been closed temporarily as the rescue operation continues.

At 11:30AM today, an inbounds avalanche occurred on the K3 shoot off of Kachina Peak. Taos Ski Valley Ski Patrol...

Posted by Taos Ski Valley on Thursday, January 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.