Multiple people buried after avalanche at Taos ski resort

TAOS, NM (KFDA) - Multiple people have been buried after an avalanche took place on Thursday afternoon at Kachina Peak, the highest point at Taos Ski Valley ski resort.
According to The Taos News, an inbounds avalanche took place on January 17, just before noon, burying an unknown number of people.
Taos News photograph Morgan Timms, who was at the scene, said the snow from the avalanche is so deep that the probes, which are as long as 30 feet, would not reach the bottom of the snowpack.
Members of Taos Ski Valley Ski Patrol and first responders have extracted two skiers, who are still alive.
Medics with Taos County Emergency Services, as well as firefighters with Taos Volunteer Fire Department, are currently on standby as the search continues.
The Kachina Peak lift and lift four have been closed temporarily as the rescue operation continues.
