State officials investigating deadly mobile home fire in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - At least one person is dead after a mobile home fire in the Lowcountry.
The fire started at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday in a mobile home on Shady Marsh Lane in Bluffton.
Fire officials say that at least nine people were inside the home. Two were flown to the Burn Center in Augusta, GA. Two more were taken to Memorial Health in Savannah by ambulance. After being taken to Savannah, one of those patients was then also flown to the Burn Center in Augusta.
At this time, WTOC is told that one person is dead and that another person is still unaccounted for.
A total of three were rescued and unharmed.
Over 30 firefighters responded to the scene. A captain from the Bluffton Township Fire District says that the fire is being considered a crime scene at this time due to the scope of the fire and the number of people involved.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the State Fire Marshal have been called in to investigate.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
