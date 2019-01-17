One person arrested after car crashes into Cayce Waffle House

By WIS News 10 Staff | January 17, 2019 at 6:12 AM EST - Updated January 17 at 8:08 AM

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - One person has been arrested after a car crashed into a Waffle House in Cayce early Thursday morning.

Cayce Department of Public Safety and SCHP responded to the incident at Waffle House on Airport Blvd. Cayce DPS officials said that the incident started as a traffic stop that resulted in a collision.

A car reportedly crashed into a Waffle House in Cayce. (Nova Teresa)
It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the accident. However, it appears that at least one car hit the corner of the building and sent debris flying inside, as seen in photos sent to WIS from an employee.

There are no reported injuries of anyone inside the building, according to Cayce DPS.

A car reportedly crashed into a Cayce Waffle House Thursday morning. (Nove Teresa)
