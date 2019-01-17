Opposition grows over development plans for historic plantation

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A proposed development for the Gippy Plantation near Moncks Corner could bring up to 1,200 residences to Berkeley County.
The developer, DR Horton and Hoyer Investment Co., is proposing a mixture of single family detached homes and townhouses to the historic site.
Gippy plantation, off Old Highway 52, used to be a dairy farm and the site dates back nearly 170 years. The overall lot is around 800-acres, but half of that is protected by a conservation easement. The proposal would build on the estimated 400 acres remaining.
The Coastal Conservation league started a petition online to stop the proposed development for the plantation. So far, it’s received over 800 signatures, with many concerned about traffic issues and over-development.
Jason Crowley is the Communities and Transportation Program Director for the Coastal Conservation League.
He said the historic site should be completely protected and there are too many issues for the development to go up in that area.
“There’s a lot of development that’s going up around Highway 52, area and with that has brought a lot of traffic congestion and drainage issues,” said Crowley.
The Community Development Director for Moncks Corner said the developer will perform an SCDOT mandated traffic study to better understand the impact of the proposed development.
Moncks Corner officials also want the development to be done right, with input from the public.
Mayor Michael Lockliear said,“We’re doing everything we can for the town of Moncks Corner to take the right development, and we hear what people are saying around town.”
Officials advise the public to attend the developer’s public workshop regarding the proposed development.
The meeting will be on Thursday, January 17 at 6 p.m. at the Moncks Corner Train Depot. The address is 100 Berhman Street.
According to officials, the purpose of the meeting if for the public to see the developer’s plan and make suggestions on how to make it better.
The next step would be for the developer to make a formal application for annexation to the town and take the plans to the Planning Commission and Town Council.
For more information or if you are unable to attend the meeting, residents can contact Doug Polen, Community Development Director, at doug.polen@monckscornersc.gov or 843-719-7913.
