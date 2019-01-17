Reed Scores Career High 30 in Clemson’s Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Georgia Tech

Notes: Clemson snapped a three-game skid to begin league play with the victory over Georgia Tech … Brad Brownell won his 160th career game at Clemson … Brownell is 17 wins shy of tying Cliff Ellis for the most all-time at Clemson … Brownell moves to 15-4 all-time against Georgia Tech and the Tigers improve to 46-16 overall against the Yellow Jackets in games played in Clemson … Clemson leads the all-time series 72-63 … the win marks the fourth in a row for the Tigers over the Yellow Jackets … the Tigers are 23-3 on their home floor dating back to last season … Marcquise Reed netted a career-high 30 points … it marked the first 30-point outing by a Tiger since Gabe DeVoe scored 31 against Kansas in the Sweet 16 last year (March 23, 2018) … it was the first Tiger 30-point effort in the newly renovated Littlejohn Coliseum and the first on a Littlejohn Coliseum floor in nearly five years with the last occurrence being K.J. McDaniels against Georgia State on March 19, 2014 … Reed became the 37th player to net 30 points in a game at Clemson and his performance became the 106th occurrence in program history … Reed finished 8-for-8 at the foul line and the all-time Clemson leader in free throw percentage sits eighth all-time in ACC history (.864) … Reed posted four steals and now has 135 for his Clemson career – just six shy of tying Bobby Conrad (1976-80) for 15th on the all-time list … Reed also cracked the top 30 scorers in Clemson history with his performance – he now has 1,158 points (29th all time) … Aamir Simms connected on multiple 3-pointers and scored in double-digits for the first time since Charleston Southern (Dec. 18) … Shelton Mitchell dished out a season-high nine assists … it marked the most assists in Mitchell’s career with zero turnovers … David Skara tied his career-high with three 3-point field goals … both Skara and Reed played the full 40 minutes against Georgia Tech – tied for the most minutes by a Tiger this season … with nine rebounds, Elijah Thomas now has 515 for his Clemson career – just 89 shy of cracking the top 25 in Clemson history.