Residential parking permits could be coming to Shem Creek if some residents have their way

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Residential parking permits are being discussed at a community open house in Mount Pleasant on Thursday. The goal is to get feedback from residents who live near commercial areas.
Steve Peters lives near Shem Creek and says he has seen dangerous situations because of all the cars parked on the street.
“I've actually seen a fire truck not be able to make that turn,” Peters said. “They had to make a four-point turn to get around some cars, so it can be a bit of a challenge."
Right now, Mount Pleasant doesn't have nor require residential parking permits in this area. But, the town’s mayor, Will Haynie, has said that it's being looked into.
“The popularity of Shem Creek and some planned commercial growth in that area is encroaching on the parking of our residents,” Haynie said. “It is causing a parking pinch, and we are looking for ways of taking care of our permanent residents and trying to figure out a fair way to do that."
A lot of the cars that are parked on the streets are overflow from the neighboring bars, restaurants, and park.
"The parking just gets really difficult when they park on both sides of the street,” Peters said. “So, it really turns into a one lane road.”
Another Shem Creek resident said that he is irritated by the congestion but at the same time respects the parking from the church and daycare nearby. He added he would like to see something done but not sure what.
The community open house is at Mount Pleasant Town Hall on Thursday from 10am to noon and from 4pm to 6pm.
