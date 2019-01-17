SCDNR releases photos of sheriff’s office van involved in drowning incident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources released photos Thursday of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office van swept away by floodwaters last September, resulting in the death of two mental health patients.
Several photos show the submerged van and the ensuing recovery effort, while another photo shows the vehicle being towed away.
The incident happened on Sept. 18, 2018, when former sheriff’s office deputies Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop were transporting Wendy Newton, 45, of Shallotte, NC, and Nicolette Green, 43, of Myrtle Beach, from a hospital in Horry County to medical facilities in Florence and Darlington.
Flood and Bishop were arrested on Jan. 3. Flood is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Both men posted bond at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 4, a clerk at the Marion County Courthouse confirmed.
