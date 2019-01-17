Strong cold front due to arrive this weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A strong cold front will pass through this weekend ushering in big changes between now and the beginning of next week. Overall, the next few days should be quiet with temperatures on the mild side for mid-January. A weak disturbance will pass through the area tonight bringing the chance of a few spotty showers. Most of you will stay dry. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday and Saturday as temperatures warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The rain chance will increase Saturday night and early Sunday morning as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will start the day on Sunday in the 60s and then drop into the 50s by late morning.