Women claim they were subject to race, age discrimination by Charleston Co. EMS management

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Three African American women claim they have been subject to age and race discrimination at the hands of Charleston County EMS management.
Their lawsuits against Charleston County have been moved to federal court as the women seek to have their cases heard by juries.
Pamelia Porcher, Peggy Sowers and Saisah Corley claim they were being treated differently than their younger white co-workers after a new supervisor took over Charleston County’s EMS services in 2017.
The lawsuits state the women went to management and the human resources department to complain after several incidents where the women felt their white counterparts were being favored.
The women claim after they brought their concerns to higher ups, they were retaliated against, their responsibilities were changed, and they were threatened with termination.
The women’s charges of discrimination to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission were dismissed because of insufficient evidence.
However, the women were issued a notice of right to sue by the EEOC. Court documents say the women felt they had exhausted all other internal remedies.
Charleston County representatives say they do not comment on pending litigation.
“Ms. Corley, Ms. Porcher, and Ms. Sowers look forward to participating in the litigation process and proving all the allegations as set forth in the Complaint filed with the Court,” said Bonnie Travaglio Hunt, who represents the plaintiffs.
