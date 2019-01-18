Abandoned I-26 rest area in Berkeley Co. could be turned into park and ride lot

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A study completed by the Tri-County Council of Governments (COG) found that a rest area site along I-26 along with some others could be ideal locations for park and ride lots. The area would be a place for commuters to park their car to then ride a bus or shuttle into downtown Charleston.
There are two proposed plans for the abandoned I-26 rest area. The first plan is pictured below. It is estimated to cost up to a $1 million. It would use the existing ramps and picnic area, “rehabilitated rest room facilities, expanded parking area and new entrance,” according to the COG study.
The second proposed plan would cost between $1 and $3 million. It is pictured below. It would provide left turn lanes on Treeland Drive, which is the street that runs parallel with the interstate. This plan also proposes new shelter areas. Both would need approval from the state’s Department of Transportation.
There’s also plans for a new park and ride lot in Mount Pleasant where I-526 meets Johnny Dodds Blvd. It would create a new parking area, new shelters, and new access into undeveloped property. It would cost between $1 and $3 million. The COG would also need to obtain an agreement with the Town of Mount Pleasant and the state’s Department of Transportation.
These lots are still in their conceptual phase. The principal planner at the COG, Sharon Hollis, said that once they gain funding then they can start looking at putting these plans into place.
