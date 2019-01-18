Chadwell becomes Coastal Carolina head coach as Moglia steps down

CONWAY, SC (WCSC) - Former Charleston Southern head football coach Jamey Chadwell is taking over the reigns at Coastal Carolina after the Chanticleers current coach, Joe Moglia announced he was stepping down from the position immediately.
In a statement released through the school Moglia, who has been the head coach at Coastal for six seasons, will remain at the school through his current contract that goes until the middle of 2021. He’ll become the Chairman of Athletics and have executive authority over the football program. Chadwell will report to him and Moglia will report to school president David DeCenzo.
“We all believe that the future is bright for Coastal Carolina football.” Moglia said. “We also have tremendous confidence in Coach Chadwell as well as the rest of the staff.”
According to the release, Matt Hogue will stay on as Director of Athletics and will be responsible for all the other sports and have administrative duties for football.
“I am so proud of what we have done at Coastal and will always be grateful to Dr. DeCenzo, Wyatt Henderson and Gene Spivey for believing in me enough to give me the opportunity here at Coastal Carolina.” Moglia said. “I am also so appreciative of the support I have received from all of you, fully recognizing there was some controversy about my arrival in 2012 and that there were those who weren’t comfortable with me. I hope most of you feel differently today, and I thank you for being open-minded enough to give me a chance. I hope you would extend the same courtesy to Coach Chadwell and give him the opportunity he needs to coach the Chanticleers.”
“I was saddened when Coach Moglia informed me that he was going to step down as our head coach." Chadwell said in the statement. "He is an incredible mentor to not only me but also for all of the young men in our football program, past and present, and has helped develop countless student-athletes that have gone on to great success in life after football. I want to thank Coach Moglia, Dr. DeCenzo and Matt [Hogue] for this great opportunity and their support in me as the next head coach of the Coastal Carolina football program. I am excited to build on the great foundation that Coach Moglia has put in place here as we continue to move forward in becoming one of the best programs in the Sun Belt.”
Moglila went 56-22 in his six seasons as head coach at Coastal. He won 4 Big South titles, led the Chanticleers to the FCS Playoffs in 5 seasons and helped the program transition to the FBS level.
Chadwell has been at Coastal Carolina for the last two seasons after leading Charleston Southern for four seasons before that. In his time with the Bucs, Chadwell led the team to the FCS Playoffs twice and was a three-time Big South coach of the year.
In his first season at Coastal Carolina, Chadwell led the Chanticleers as the interim head coach after Moglia took a leave of absence for health reasons. In 2018 he was a Broyles Award nominee for the best assistant coach in the country.
