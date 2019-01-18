Chadwell becomes Coastal Carolina head coach as Moglia steps down

“I was saddened when Coach Moglia informed me that he was going to step down as our head coach." Chadwell said in the statement. "He is an incredible mentor to not only me but also for all of the young men in our football program, past and present, and has helped develop countless student-athletes that have gone on to great success in life after football. I want to thank Coach Moglia, Dr. DeCenzo and Matt [Hogue] for this great opportunity and their support in me as the next head coach of the Coastal Carolina football program. I am excited to build on the great foundation that Coach Moglia has put in place here as we continue to move forward in becoming one of the best programs in the Sun Belt.”