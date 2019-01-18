Charleston Army Corps announces new study to find possible alternate crab bank solution

Mayor Will Haynie and some Shem Creek business owners expressed concern about the corps’ original plan, saying it could have consequences. The Corps’ initial plan shows putting the waste material in a spot that could potentially close the main inlet to the Shem Creek waterway in as little as two years according to Haynie. After seeing this, the Town of Mount Pleasant then hired an engineer to conduct their own study. They say they then found that there is an alternate placement of the material about 1000 feet away that would work better for both the restoration of the island and the boaters.