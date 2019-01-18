Charleston Army Corps announces new study to find possible alternate crab bank solution

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston District Army Corps of Engineers is trying to put Shem Creek boating business owners at ease on Friday after some of them, joined by Mount Pleasant’s mayor, expressed concerns about the Crab Bank Island restoration project.
The Charleston Army Corps of Engineers says keeping the birds and businesses safe when restoring Crab Bank Island is what is important when tackling an overall solution.
Mayor Will Haynie and some Shem Creek business owners expressed concern about the corps’ original plan, saying it could have consequences. The Corps’ initial plan shows putting the waste material in a spot that could potentially close the main inlet to the Shem Creek waterway in as little as two years according to Haynie. After seeing this, the Town of Mount Pleasant then hired an engineer to conduct their own study. They say they then found that there is an alternate placement of the material about 1000 feet away that would work better for both the restoration of the island and the boaters.
The town asked the Corps to take a look at their plan, and then possibly make adjustments. On Friday, the Army Corps said they are conducting a new study of their own to make sure they have all options covered.
“The key is the core of the study and talking to Mount Pleasant about their results to see where that gets us, that’s where the next step of this process will be,” Lt. Col. Jeff Palazzini with the Charleston Army Corps of Engineers says.
Palazzini says putting a set timeline on this project is unrealistic, so they’re asking everyone to be patient since the result should be done correctly and not rushed.
“We know how important crab bank and Shem Creek is,” Palazzini says. “We will take the best science and engineering to come up with the best project.”
The Corps says the main goal is to do what is best for all, so collaborations, as long as they are the most beneficial, are not out of the question.
“Consider all engineering and science to make the best decision for everyone, as we do this additional study that original pan can be informed by the new study we have undertaken,” Palazzini says.
The Charleston Army Corps of Engineers says when and if a new plan is finalized, they will release it.
