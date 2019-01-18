Next phase of Crosstown drainage project could begin soon

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston city council is meeting with the engineering firm Friday that is responsible for the Fishburne-Spring Street drainage improvement project to possibly approve the start of phase four.
The drainage project has five phases. Once completed, there will be a new pump station between the Ashley River bridges that will be able to pump 12,000 gallons per minute that would drain flood water out of the crosstown.
During the meeting council will present the total costs to date.
Money has been a major concern for council members who oversee this project.
Last year, council learned that it would take an extra $43 million to complete the project.
The current phase (phase 3) will take about a year to finish.
This drainage project is the first of its kind on the peninsula. The most similar project was the Calhoun East project that was done in 1995.
Engineers say that we should see an improvement in drainage before phase four is done.
