Coroner identifies pedestrian fatally struck by dump truck

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck in North Charleston.
Sanders Smalls, Jr., 66, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sheila Williams.
Smalls was hit at the intersection of Carner Avenue and Burton Lane shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Charleston County EMS responded to the scene where he was pronounced dead.
The accident remains under investigation, Pryor said. There has been no word on whether charges will be filed.
