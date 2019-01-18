Court: No new offshore drilling work during federal shutdown

COLUMBIA, SC (AP/WCSC) - A federal judge in South Carolina has turned back the Trump administration’s attempt to continue preparatory work for offshore drilling during the federal government’s partial shutdown.
U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel issued an order Friday halting federal entities "from taking action to promulgate permits, otherwise approve, or take any other official action" for permits to conduct testing that's needed before drilling work can begin.
First District Congressman Joe Cunningham, a former ocean engineer, made the environment and offshore drilling one the central issues of his run for congress during the 2018 election cycle. In a statement Friday, Cunningham applauded the decision.
“As I have said before, any step towards offshore drilling is a step in the wrong direction," Cunningham said. "However, South Carolina deserves a more permanent solution to the threat of dangerous and unwanted offshore drilling and seismic airgun blasting. My bipartisan bill, the Coastal Economies Protection Act, would place a ten-year moratorium on off-shore drilling and seismic airgun blasting off the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts.”
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump recalled workers at the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management so they could continue to process testing permits for possible drilling off the Atlantic coastline.
Gergel is overseeing a federal lawsuit opposing the Trump administration’s plans to conduct offshore drilling tests. Earlier this month, South Carolina joined the action filed by environmental groups and municipalities along the state’s coast. Attorney General Alan Wilson said he filed a motion in federal court on Jan. 7 aimed at blocking siesmic testing and offshore drilling. The lawsuit was filed against the federal government by 16 South Carolina cities and towns and the state’s Small Business Chamber of Commerce.
The lawsuit claims seismic testing would harm and could even destroy the coastal fishing industries in South Carolina. It also claims it could irreparably harm marine life and the communities relying on it.
Wilson’s office said testing would violate the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act, the Endangered Species Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Administrative Procedures Act.
