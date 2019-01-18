Deputies arrest man accused at firing on them during chase

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies arrested a Charlotte man they say fired on them during a pursuit Friday.
Rayburn Rashad Scott, 31, fired shots at deputies pursuing him on U.S. 521, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they began the chase after Scott fled Verizon Wireless on North Frasier Street in Georgetown.
Details on the circumstances leading up to the chase have not yet been released.
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted Georgetown County deputies in arresting Scott, the release states.
Deputies say charges are pending and more information will be released when it is available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
