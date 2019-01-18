Deputies: Colleton Co. man set his wife on fire

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies say a man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly set his wife on fire.
Craig Lewis, 41, is facing charges of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest.
Deputies say Lewis told them his wife accidentally burned herself while trying to light a wood burning stove at his other home. He took her to the emergency room. Deputies say they found evidence at the house that didn’t match his story.
When deputies arrived at Lewis' house, there was hosing down on the carport and a couch was missing. When he tried to leave, officials say Lewis attacked three deputies. One suffered a shoulder injury, another a sprained wrist and a third a cut hand.
Lewis is being held at the Colleton County jail.
In a post on the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office from 8:59 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff R.A. Strickland called for prayers for the victim.
The post states Strickland escorted the victim to the Walterboro Airport from the scene and waited with her for the arrival of a plane that took her to the Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.
“Moments like this are hard, you never know the right thing to say or do to comfort someone,” Strickland said. “If there’s one thing I do know, you can never go wrong with the power of prayer.”
In the post, the sheriff’s office also sent thanks to Colleton County Fire Rescue and its chief, Barry McRoy, for their fast response time and never-ending support.
