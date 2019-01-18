Deputies: Teen attempted to hide marijuana in buttocks

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A lowcountry teen attempted to hide marijuana in his buttocks after a traffic stop on I-26, Berkeley County deputies say.
Deputies say, they searched Edward Jackson,17, and discovered marijuana sewed inside of his underwear between his buttocks.
When deputies stopped Jackson, they smelled the odor of marijuana and noticed he was breathing heavy with hands was visibly shaking. Then they asked him to stepped outside of the white Lexus to search him, deputies say.
Investigators found a large plastic bag with marijuana and a rock cocaine substance that was sewn into the inside of Jackson’s underwear. They also found $680.00 in cash inside of the car.
Jackson is now in custody at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.
