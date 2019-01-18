Discovery of damaged beam leads to temporary bridge closure

DANIEL ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are temporarily shutting down a bridge on Daniel Island after a routine inspection revealed damage to a beam.
The Daniel Island Drive Bridge over Beresford Creek near Blackbaud will be closed until late next week, according to Charleston city spokesman Jack O’Toole.
“Ensuring the safety of our citizens while they’re traveling on our roadways is a top priority, and we are committed to making the necessary repairs and mitigating the effects of this closure until the bridge is able to safely reopen,” City of Charleston Interim Director of Public Service Tom O’Brien said.
It is not clear what caused the damage to the beam. The bridge will be reopened as soon as temporary repairs are made, O’Toole said.
People who normally take Clements Ferry onto Daniel Island must now take I-526 until the bridge reopens.
