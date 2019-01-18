Effort underway to save Camp Road library on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - An effort is underway to save the Camp Road branch of the Charleston County Public Library System on James Island.
It’s been open since 1978 and has become a staple of the community.
In 2014 though, Charleston County residents voted for a referendum that would replace the library location with a new one at Grimball Road.
The Camp Road branch was viewed as outdated and unable to meet customer needs.
However, James Island town council members say the branch is needed and still used by the island’s growing population.
A resolution to support the Camp Road branch staying open will go before James Island’s town council Thursday night.
And they hope during tonight’s town council meeting and their support for a resolution to save the camp road library will show Charleston county council there is a strong need and desire to keep this location up and running.
“It’s just so vital to this part of the island,” Councilman Troy Mullinax said
Charleston County council had previously voted to revisit the issue of keeping the Camp Road location open at a later date, but James Island town council members hope their resolution will push Charleston County to make the library branch more of a priority.
