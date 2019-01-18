Fort Campbell solider among the Americans killed in Syria

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WAVE) – A Fort Campbell solider was among the Americans who were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosion in Syria.
Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida died in the explosion on Jan. 16 in Manbij, Syria, according to the Department of Defense. Farmer was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician Shannon M. Kent, 35, of upstate New York, who was assigned to Cryptologic Warfare Activity 66, based at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland and DOD civilian Scott A. Wirtz, of St. Louis, Missouri, who was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist, were also killed.
Farmer joined the United States Army on March 30, 2005 and served six combat tours overseas.
He awards a decorations included the Bronze Star Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal with “C” Device, Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Achievement Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Ribbon with one campaign star, Iraqi Campaign Medal with three campaign stars, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, NATO medal, Special Forces Tab, Parachutist Badge, and Combat Infantryman’s Badge.
Farmer is survived by his spouse, four children and his parents.
