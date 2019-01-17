Freak accident on I-65 in Clark County claims the life of a young Marine

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Lance Corporal Olivia Kustes was killed Wednesday in a crash on I-65.
According to police, a wheel on a truck traveling southbound came off, went over the concrete median and hit Kustes’ truck while she was driving northbound.
“She was a lot more than an 18-year-old driver,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said.
Huls didn’t know Kustes, but he responded to the scene of the accident and took note of the Marines bumper sticker on her truck.
“You see somebody who is serving their country and as police officers we dedicate our lives to helping others as well, you see somebody who has stepped up and it just touches you,” Huls said.
Kustes was in a group home as a teenager. While in high school, she visited the Marine Corps recruiting office in Elizabethtown. Staff Sergeant Jason Almodovar was the substation’s staff non-commissioned officer at the time.
“Her physical fitness was very low,” Almodovar said. “She ran a mile and a half in 18 minutes. She had to almost cut that in half to meet the standards to become a United States Marine. Not everybody can do that.”
But Kustes did.
In December 2017, she completed bootcamp in Parris Island.
“I was super proud of her,” Almodovar said. “No matter what obstacle was in front of her she was going to conquer it. She was going to find a way and she was going to conquer it.”
Kustes went on to train in North Carolina, Florida, and Arkansas until she was stationed in North Carolina.
Her grandmother’s death brought her back to Rineyville in December.
While home on emergency leave, she was working as a recruiting assistant.
“She was by far one the best workers I’ve ever had,” Staff Sergeant Thomas Reed said. “You would give a task and she would just go straight for it. Headstrong and she would never back down from anybody.”
She was scheduled to go back to her base on January 23, a week after the accident that ended her life.
“Moving forward, I don’t know,” Reed said. “It’s the first time I’m going through something like this. It’s a learning experience for everybody.”
Gunnery Sergeant Paul Borrero said Kustes was like a little sister. He believes she was drawn to the Marines because she was searching for a family like bond.
“I think that’s what she was really striving for,” Borreo said. “She wanted to be a part of something where she could be selfless, which she was. We had many conversations about that. When you grow up, you’re looking for family but when you’re looking for something extra or something bigger than yourself, the ability to say ‘hey, I did that.' Forever and always I will always be remembered as a United States Marine.”
