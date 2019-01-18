Goose Creek swears in new police chief

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department has a new top cop.
L.J. Roscoe was sworn in Friday as the town’s new chief of police, replacing Harvey Becker, who retired last year after more than three decades of service.
Roscoe, who is a South Carolina native, has worked for the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia since 1991. According to her bio, she began her career as a detention officer there.
In 1994, Roscoe was promoted to deputy sheriff and in 2014 was promoted to the rank of Major and transferred to her current position of Field Division Commander.
Roscoe faced controversy after the Georgia Peace Officer and Standards and Training Council recommended her law enforcement training certifications be revoked in 2016 after an investigation into the death of a jail recruit during a training exercise.
She appealed her certification status to the training council in November after Goose Creek City Council approved her as their next chief.
In December, the council agreed to allow Roscoe to keep her law enforcement certification in Georgia involving field training, managerial and administration. But the agreement required her to surrender her certifications as firearms instructor, defensive tactics instructor and general instructor certifications, according to state documents.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.