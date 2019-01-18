James Island passes plastic bag ban

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - James Island has passed the second and final reading of a plastic bag ban.
Town council voted on the issue Thursday night.
The ban includes plastic bags, polystyrene products and disposable food service ware. Polystyrene is commonly known by the trade name Styrofoam.
The measure’s first reading was last month.
James Island will join Charleston, Folly Beach, the Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island in a ban on such products.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.