Man facing charges in Heather Elvis disappearance expected to appear in court

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man facing kidnapping and conspiracy charges in connection with the disappearance of Heather Elvis from the Grand Strand area in 2013 is expected to have a court hearing in Charleston Friday morning.
Sidney Moorer faces charges on kidnapping and conspiracy in connection to the case. His trial on the charges ended in June 2016 in a mistrial. But Moorer is currently serving a 10-year sentence on a charge of obstruction of justice in the case. He has not yet been retried on the kidnapping and conspiracy charges.
He was denied parole in November 2018.
In October 2018, his wife Tammy Moorer was found guilty of both kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnapping charges in connection with Elvis’ disappearance. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison on each of the charges, which she will serve at the same time.
She continued to maintain her innocence even after the verdict was handed down.
The South Carolina Supreme Court rejected a motion by Horry County prosecutors in October to try the two together.
Cellphone records indicated Elvis's last cellphone activity was in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2013. Her car was found at Peachtree Landing in Socastee one day later.
The Moorers had previously been charged with Elvis’s murder, but those charges were later dropped.
