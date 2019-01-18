MLK national park to reopen during government shutdown

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Thanks to a grant from Delta Air Lines, the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park will reopen in time for the MLK holiday on Monday.
The National Park Service will use $83,500 from the Delta Air Lines Foundation and fee revenues to reopen the park which has been closed because of the partial federal government shutdown that began Dec. 22.
“The Delta Air Lines Foundation is honored to give the @natlparkservice a grant to reopen the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park on its most important weekend of the year,” a tweet from the airline said.
“Upon learning that the #governmentshutdown meant Dr. King’s birth home, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Fire Station No. 6 and the visitor center would be closed during the national holiday, we knew we had to take action,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement on LinkedIn.
The funding will allow the historic park to be open from Saturday through Feb. 3, the day Atlanta hosts the Super Bowl. Thousands of visitors will be in town for the NFL championship game.
“It is not possible to overstate our appreciation to the Delta Air Lines Foundation for ensuring the Martin Luther King, Jr. sites are accessible to the American people as we honor Dr. King on the 90th anniversary of his birth,” acting Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt said.
“This is yet another example of private organizations stepping up to ensure that our visitors from across the nation and around the world are able to have a meaningful experience at national parks.”
