Pedestrian fatally struck by dump truck

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one person died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck.
A pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Carner Avenue and Burton Lane shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Charleston County EMS responded to the scene where the victim was pronounced dead.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
The accident remains under investigation, Pryor said.
