Pence defends wife’s teaching job at school that bars gays

WASHINGTON (Gray News/CNN/AP) — Vice President Mike Pence came to his wife’s defense after she started a new job.
The outcry came when her office announced this week that she’s teaching elementary art at Immanuel Christian School in northern Virginia.
Karen Pence also taught at the school while her husband was in Congress.
She came under fire from advocates in the LGBTQ community because of school policy that says it can refuse to employ gay and lesbian teachers or enroll children with gay or lesbian parents.
The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest gay rights advocacy group, criticized the vice president and his wife.
“The Pences never seem to miss an opportunity to show their public service only extends to some," the group said on Twitter.
In defending his wife, the vice president said the criticism of Christian education in America should stop.
On the Catholic news network EWTN, Pence said America has a rich tradition of religious education and that “to see major news organizations attacking Christian education is deeply offensive to us.”
The former Indiana governor and congressman believes that marriage is solely between a man and a woman.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc, CNN and Associated Press. All rights reserved.