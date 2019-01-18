Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Detectives in Mount Pleasant are trying to locate a teen who has not been seen for nearly two weeks.
Police say Dawson Simpson, 16, is a runaway who left Wando High School at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe.
Simpson is 5’08” tall and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police think Simpson may be in the Goose Creek or North Charleston area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective T. Scott at 843-856-7843 or email at tscott@tompsc.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
